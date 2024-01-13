DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Whoosh Weng Warehouse Party

Village Underground
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11
THERE'S NO PARTY LIKE A WHOOSH WENG WAREHOUSE PARTY!

WHOOSH WENG STARTED OUT THROWING SECRET WAREHOUSE RAVES DURING LOCKDOWN 2020. IT GAINED CULT POPULARITY DUE TO THE LIT VIBES, GOOD MUSIC, AND FASHION STYLE OF THE COMMUNITY.

FULLY INCLUSIVE, BULLYING

Presented by Whoosh Weng.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
