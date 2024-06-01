Top track

couleur menthe à l'eau

Isaac Delusion

EMB Sannois
Sat, 1 Jun 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€26.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

couleur menthe à l'eau
About

Isaac Delusion revient avec un quatrième album en 2024. Un retour très attendu du groupe dont la magie singulière perdure et opèrera une fois de plus au cours d’une nouvelle tournée en 2024. A ne pas rater sur scène !

Tout public
EMB Sannois
Lineup

Isaac Delusion

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Doors open8:30 pm

