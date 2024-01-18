Top track

Summer Pearl (Full Live Band) + Support

The Hackney Social
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Join Summer Pearl for her 2024 headline show at The Hackney Social

Summer Pearl blends Jazz, Soul, Dub and Hip-Hop, creating a fusion of all genres which are heavily backed by live instrumentation.

After releasing singles with the the likes of Enny,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Summer-Pearl

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

