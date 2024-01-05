DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paid Protest Comedy Show and DSA Fundraiser

SILO Community
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyNew York
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Paid Protest is a monthly comedy show fundraiser for the NYC Democratic Socialists of America.

Hosted by Anders Lee, Kath Barbadoro and Alex Ptak, Paid Protest helps fund important NYC-DSA work and showcases some of New York's funniest comics!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

