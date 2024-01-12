DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Burial x TRVE Presents: Harsh Realm and Cave Grave

Eulogy
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
*FREE SHOW* No ticket needed

Burial x TRVE Presents: No Idols Release Party ft Harsh Realm and Cave Grave

Friday, January 12th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

A Burial x TRVE Collab Party

ft. Harsh Realm and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Harsh Realm, Cave Grave

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
