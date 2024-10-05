Top track

Amputated - Skullfuck Lobotomy

Amputated

New Cross Inn
Sat, 5 Oct 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Amputated

https://www.instagram.com/amputated_official/

TBA

TBA

My Cross To Bare

https://www.instagram.com/mycrosstobareessex/

Slob

https://slobofficial.bandcamp.com/

Public Execution

https://linktr.ee/pubexaremassive

Power Failure

https://linkt...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Brutal State Of Grind Records.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Nagasaki Birth Defect, Do One, Public Execution and 3 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

