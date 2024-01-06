DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soul City: House & Disco All Night Long

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Every Saturday at Soul City, we connect the dots between disco and house from across the ages, in the company of our favourite selectors.

Join us in the dance at our historic venue in the heart of Camden, every Saturday night.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.