Hodge, Simo Cell - Drums from the West

Forest Drive West, Hodge, Peverelist, Surusinghe

Venue MOT Unit 18
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Origins x Livity Sound VI 🥁

The Bristol label return once again, this time Hodge & Peverelist are joined by label affiliate Forest Drive West & the wonderful Surusinghe.

🎨 @vicboyle

important ticket informatio...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Forest Drive West, Hodge, Peverelist and 1 more

Venue

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

