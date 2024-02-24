DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SuperCharged presents Imanu & The Caracal Project

Volks Club
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJWorthing
From £9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are going international for this one! 🇳🇱🇫🇷

We are flying in IMANU and The Caracal Project for a special SuperCharged at Volks Brighton on Saturday 24th February.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Supercharged.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

IMANU, The Caracal Project

Venue

Volks Club

3 Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1PS, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

