Acropolis Cinema: Wang Bing's Man in Black

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 1:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Acropolis Cinema presents the Los Angeles premiere of Wang Bing's Man in Black, with director Wang Bing in person!

Wang Xilin, 86, is one of China’s most important modern classical composers. Man in Black (2023) which director Wang Bing, working for th...

Presented by Acropolis Cinema.
2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open12:30 pm

