Errichetta After Party - Errichetta Underground

Il Cantiere
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Errichetta è uno spirito, una forza che aleggia sul festival così come su ogni performance del gruppo. Dal motto originario della band “play with joy or do not play” poco è cambiato: la musica è l’occasione per rifondare una comunità di cui sono parte indi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Officina delle Culture APS.
Venue

Il Cantiere

Via Gustavo Modena 92, 00153 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

