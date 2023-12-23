DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Errichetta è uno spirito, una forza che aleggia sul festival così come su ogni performance del gruppo. Dal motto originario della band “play with joy or do not play” poco è cambiato: la musica è l’occasione per rifondare una comunità di cui sono parte indi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.