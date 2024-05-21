Top track

Vale Of Pnath - The Horror In Clay

Vale Of Pnath + Abigail Williams w/ Summoning The Lich, Mourning Anguish

The Usual Place
Tue, 21 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $13.91

About

VALE OF PNATH and ABIGAIL WILLIAMS take over The Usual Place in Las Vegas Tuesday May 21st for an epic night of tech-death and black metal! With special guests SUMMONING THE LICH and MOURNING ANGUISH!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Summoning the Lich, Abigail Williams, Vale Of Pnath

Venue

The Usual Place

100 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

