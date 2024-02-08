DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comedy Commune

The Bill Murray
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
About

After spending the day together to workshop ideas for jokes/bits/sketches, Juliette Burton, Joz Norris, Sam Lake and Katie Pritchard invite you to see their collaboration. If this combined success isn't reason enough to come, keep in mind it'll be done by...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joz Norris, Katie Pritchard, Sam Lake

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open4:30 pm

