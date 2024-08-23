DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Riot Cabaret: All Singing All Dancing 2024

The Clapham Grand
Fri, 23 Aug 2024, 6:30 pm
SportLondon
From £17.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Welcome to the hottest ticket in town! It’s wrestling, but not as you know it…

Riot Cabaret returns to The Clapham Grand to kick off an incredible weekend of pro wrestling in one of London’s most iconic venues. With AEW returning to Wembley Stadium just t...

This is an 14+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

