Nani

El Sótano
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

La artista pop de 26 años, Nani, se ha estado preparando para este momento toda su vida. Nacida en Caracas, Venezuela, la cantautora ha estado enamorada de la música por más tiempo del cual puede recordar.

Con un talento innato para la música y el per...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Bigote Productions, S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

