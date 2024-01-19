Top track

Yuksek - Break My Heart (feat. Monika)

Discoteca Paradiso w/ Yuksek

BASE Milano
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€10

DJ famoso in tutto il mondo per i suoi energici mix disco/house, prolifico remixer di artisti come Gorillaz e Lana Del Rey, produttore e fondatore dell’etichetta Partyfine, YUKSEK salta tra i suoi progetti con un entusiasmo che esprime il suo profondo amor...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Oxa srl impresa sociale.

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

