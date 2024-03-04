Top track

CAMO - FREAK LIKE ME

CAMO: Manchester

Manchester Academy 3
Mon, 4 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
About

CULT OF YA presents CAMO 'Pressure Makes Diamonds' Europe Tour

  • 6:30PM VIP Entry
  • 7:30PM General Entry
  • 8:30PM Show
All ages, under 14s accompanied by an adult
Presented by Cult of Ya.
Lineup

CAMO, DJ Yungricain

Venue

Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

