Después del lanzamiento de su último EP, "RAÍCES", LA PAINS se embarca en una nueva etapa musical con la presentación en directo de este proyecto. Tendrá lugar el 20 de enero en El Pumarejo. "RAÍCES" es mucho más que un EP; es un viaje musical y emocional...
