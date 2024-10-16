Top track

Brooke Candy

Elsewhere - The Hall
Wed, 16 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Brooke Candy

Brooke Candy introduced herself to the world as the cyberpunk star of Grimes’ 2012 ‘Genesis’ music video. This sexually liberated rapper, tattoo artist and stylist has worked with Bree Runway, Charli XCX and Big Freedia and has built up a dedicated LGBTQIA Read more

Event information

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies a...

This event is 16+
Elsewhere
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brooke Candy

Venue

Elsewhere - The Hall

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

