DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“Chud City Comedy is the ultimate laugh based extravaganza brought to you by the dynamite duo Amanda Lynn Lynn Baez and Brad Rickert.
Picture this: a neighborhood bar with a huge stage in the back, filled with the best up and coming comics, as well as a g...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.