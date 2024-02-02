Top track

That 70s Club

The Deaf Institute
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Calling all Dancing Queens & Kings!If you’ve been looking for some Hot Stuff then take a trip on the Soul Train and join us for the ultimate 70s party.

That 70s Club can promise that We Will Rock You all night long with the biggest hits of the 70s from th...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm

