KOSHEEN Live with Orchestra: Celebrating 25 Years of Kosheen

Manchester Club Academy
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£28.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

KOSHEEN - Live with Orchestra - Celebrating 25 Years of Kosheen

+ Special Guests

This is a 14+ event (under 18s muct be accompanied by an adult 18+).
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kosheen

Venue

Manchester Club Academy

University Of Manchester Students' Union, Oxford Road, Manchester, M13 9PR
Doors open7:30 pm
620 capacity

