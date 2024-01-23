DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sebright Pool Competition

Sebright Arms
Tue, 23 Jan, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Our weekly Pool Tournament! Will you wear the Golden Waistcoat?

Win a pitcher of beer + your photo on the Pool of Fame!

Sign up from 7pm with a 7:30pm start - test your mettle on the green.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

