Top track

Gottes Wille

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Total Eclipse pres. Die Selektion

Retronouveau
Sat, 25 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMessina
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gottes Wille
Got a code?

About

Total Eclipse pres. DIE SELEKTION

Apertura porte: 20.30 / live: 22.30

Aftershow Dj Set Davide Patania

Dopo tredici anni di storia condivisa della band, due album in studio, diversi singoli, EP e dozzine di spettacoli dal vivo in oltre 22 paesi in tutto...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Die Selektion

Venue

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.