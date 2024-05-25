DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Total Eclipse pres. DIE SELEKTION
Apertura porte: 20.30 / live: 22.30
Aftershow Dj Set Davide Patania
Dopo tredici anni di storia condivisa della band, due album in studio, diversi singoli, EP e dozzine di spettacoli dal vivo in oltre 22 paesi in tutto...
