DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gruff Rhys
Gruff Rhys is a songwriter and musician from Wales who has consistently explored the potential of the song as an opportunity for wider cultural chaos. Starting out as a teenage songwriter in fuzzy Welsh language outlaws Ffa Coffi Pawb he then f...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.