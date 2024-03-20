Top track

Gruff Rhys - American Interior

Gruff Rhys

Zebulon
Wed, 20 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gruff Rhys

Gruff Rhys is a songwriter and musician from Wales who has consistently explored the potential of the song as an opportunity for wider cultural chaos. Starting out as a teenage songwriter in fuzzy Welsh language outlaws Ffa Coffi Pawb he then f...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
Lineup

Gruff Rhys

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

