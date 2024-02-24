Top track

Dr. Dre & Eminem - Guilty Conscience

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Juju's Presents: Gin & Juju's (Dr Dre and Eminem Special)

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dr. Dre & Eminem - Guilty Conscience
Got a code?

About

Juju's is excited to present: Gin & Juju's! A brand new hip-hop party, with DJ Matman spinning rap and RnB bangers all night long. Tonight's launch party is something special as we celebrate Dr Dre's B-Day and 25 years of Eminem's Slim Shady LP. With the w...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Matman

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.