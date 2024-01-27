DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anton Gerzenberg

Ladbroke Hall
Sat, 27 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for a piano recital with Steinway Prizewinner, Anton Gerzenberg. Anton was the First Prize Winner at the Concours Géza Anda, Zurich 2021, and will play extracts from Liszt, Grieg, Estévez, Schumann, among others.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ladbroke Hall.
Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

