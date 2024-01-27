DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a piano recital with Steinway Prizewinner, Anton Gerzenberg. Anton was the First Prize Winner at the Concours Géza Anda, Zurich 2021, and will play extracts from Liszt, Grieg, Estévez, Schumann, among others.
“This rich concert experience, pro...
