Sasha Velour is a performer, artist, actor and producer known for her artistically intelligent brand of drag. Winning the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2009 with a now-historic Whitney Houston lip sync, the gender-fluid Brooklyn-based performer was
Sasha Velour's NightGowns - Monthly Residency w/ Priyanka, Zoe Ziegfeld + Veronica Paige - Live at LPR on Monday, May 20th, 2024
Drag superstar Sasha Velour’s sensational revue NightGowns (founded in 2015) has hosted some of the world's greatest queer per...
