Top track

Lin Cortés - Minotauros

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BAMBINO

Club Malasaña
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJMadrid
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lin Cortés - Minotauros
Got a code?

About

Sarao nocturno de raíces flamencas con actuaciones de grandes artistas en directo.

  • Entrada individual incluye consumición hasta la 1:00
  • Prohibido el acceso a personas que se comporten de manera violenta, que puedan producir molestias al público o us...
Este es un evento 21+
Club Malasaña
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Club Malasaña

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.