Fisherman's Dice

Ramona
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
An Indie-Jazz Trio venturing into the world of psychedelia and surf. Their EP (coming out later this year) features Hawaiian, Afro-Cuban and Folk themes heavily drenched in ambient psychedelic soundscapes.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

