DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Suu

Dabadaba
Thu, 16 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Suu es una de las caras más visibles de la nueva hornada de músicos catalanes y españoles del género pop-indie. Con tres discos publicados, la artista ha traspasado fronteras. Con sus canciones y su compromiso con el empoderamiento de la mujer, se ha ganad...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Suu

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.