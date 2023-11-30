Top track

Lost Gravity - Alone

Lost Gravity / Yiğit Çıtak / Element Unchained

New Cross Inn
Thu, 30 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lost Gravity

https://www.instagram.com/lostgravity/

Yigit Citak

https://www.instagram.com/yigitcitakmusic/

Element Unchained

https://www.instagram.com/elementunchained/

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
Mask not required
Distancing not required

Lineup

Element Unchained, Yiğit Çıtak, LOST GRAVITY

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

