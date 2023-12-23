DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Os seBENTA assumem cada vez mais um lugar de excelência no panorama do rock nacional como uma das melhores bandas da actualidade. Quase a completar 20 anos de carreira, a banda apresenta um espectáculo especial que percorre os singles mais conhecidos e os...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.