seBENTA

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€11.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Os seBENTA assumem cada vez mais um lugar de excelência no panorama do rock nacional como uma das melhores bandas da actualidade. Quase a completar 20 anos de carreira, a banda apresenta um espectáculo especial que percorre os singles mais conhecidos e os...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

