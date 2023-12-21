DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrating the spirit of Jonas Mekas!
December 21st we celebrate film-maker and poet JONAS MEKAS (1922-2019) with a free event featuring a screening of Fragments of Paradise, the 2022 feature-length documentary by KD Davison *and* the release celebration...
