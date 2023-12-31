Top track

LION BABE, Childish Gambino - Jump Hi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lion Babe NYE

Deluxx Fluxx
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LION BABE, Childish Gambino - Jump Hi
Got a code?

About

LION BABE is a New York-bred funk and soul duo composed of multidisciplinary artist Jillian Hervey and producer/DJ Lucas Goodman, (also known as Astro Raw). The pair are known for their unique sound and look blending vintage colors with modern sonics. They...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Deluxx Fluxx NYC

Lineup

Lion Babe

Venue

Deluxx Fluxx

125 East 11th Street, BSMNT, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.