DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

YVNNIS

Le Sucre
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
Selling fast
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pour certaines personnes, la musique sonne comme une évidence. Comme quelque chose de simple, de ﬂuide, d’authentique. Jeune rappeur de 21 ans, Yvnnis s'inscrit clairement dans cette catégorie. En l'espace de 2 ans, le natif de Fontenay-sous-bois (94) a dé...

Présenté par HIGH-LO
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yvnnis

Venue

Le Sucre

50 Quai Rambaud, 69002 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.