DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Austin TV, FEZ, Yumi & The Weather

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 27 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Austin TV is one of the most important rock bands in Latin America. Despite being an instrumental band, they have a lot to say. Using masks according to the album concept, they give life to their motto ¨Tu Cara No Importa, Importas Tú¨ (Your face does not...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Austin TV, FEZ, Yumi and the Weather

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.