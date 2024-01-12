DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emo vs Pop-Punk: Myspace Music Video Party

The Paramount
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Calling all LA Myspace kids!

It's the ultimate battle 4 ur Top 8 at The Paramount! 🖤 🥀

This Myspace Music Video Party is more than your average “Emo Night”…with music videos live on the big screen, photo ops with Tom, themed drink specials, and scream-...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Emo vs. Pop-Punk

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

