T / L T Cares Holiday Ball: Claptone & friends

Duggal Greenhouse (Brooklyn Navy Yard)
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for an evening of giving back as we we join forces with No Kid Hungry as we dance for a good cause on Dec 2nd - FREE TIX W DONATIONS STARTING AT $20*

This is a 21+ event
Presented by T / L T.
Lineup

1
Claptone, CID, Truth x Lies and 1 more

Venue

Duggal Greenhouse (Brooklyn Navy Yard)

26 Navy St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

