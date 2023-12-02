DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an evening of giving back as we we join forces with No Kid Hungry as we dance for a good cause on Dec 2nd - FREE TIX W DONATIONS STARTING AT $20*
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.