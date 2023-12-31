DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
bar italia present NYE 2023 - a special New Years event with the band going on-stage just before midnight, alongside a specially curated supporting bill of live guests and DJs, running from 8PM-2AM at London’s infamous 100 Club.
bar italia onstage 11:45pm...
