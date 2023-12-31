DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bar Italia

The 100 Club
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

bar italia present NYE 2023 - a special New Years event with the band going on-stage just before midnight, alongside a specially curated supporting bill of live guests and DJs, running from 8PM-2AM at London’s infamous 100 Club.

bar italia onstage 11:45pm...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 100 Club.

Lineup

bar italia

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
320 capacity

