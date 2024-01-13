DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

13 CLUB - OPENING

Le Makeda
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 10:30 pm
GigsMarseille
2024 va démarrer avec la toute nouvelle énergie RAP sur Marseille 🔥

Un Line-Up Marseillaise de DJ 100% RAP apporteront un mix inédit et une soirée turn-up pour apporter un nouveau souffle à Marseille. La Fève, Burna Boy ou encore SCH et Lala &ce, il y en...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open10:30 pm
300 capacity

