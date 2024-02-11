Top track

False Friends

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Snayx: Instore + Signing

Resident Music
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£24.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

False Friends
Got a code?

Event information

This Brighton-based trio are set to take our shopfloor by storm as they head down for an instore & signing with brand new EP 'Better Days' under their belt.

• The album release date is 9th February. You will be able to collect your copy at the event.

• P...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.

Lineup

Snayx

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.