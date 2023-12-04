DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Biancaneve

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Mon, 4 Dec, 10:00 am
TheatreCatania
La storia della nostra Biancaneve porta in scena una estrosa e ribelle fanciulla che non accetta come strada quella tracciata dalla "madre/matrigna" della perfezione e della ricchezza.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open10:00 am

