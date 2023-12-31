DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nouvel an Palace

Blonde Venus
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
€20
About

Après un nouvel an dédié à l'excentrique Studio 54, Blonde Venus revient cette année avec son réveillon spécial Palace, boîte de nuit mythique à Paris. 

Durant toute la soirée, Blonde Venus vous plonge dans l'ambiance de ce lieu iconique où de nombreuses...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.
Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open10:00 pm

