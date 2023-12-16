DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Grand's Christmas Party with Tomara Thomas!

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The magic of Christmas is back on The Grand's dancefloor!

We’ve decked our halls, tinseled our trees and glittered the fudge out of the Grand. Mariah’s queued and Santa’s on speed dial, all ready for a Christmas party to top all Christmas parties

Saturda...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
1250 capacity

