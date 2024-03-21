DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Make Jazz Trill Again: Eclipse Season Event

The Sultan Room
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Eclipse Season Event presented and hosted by Make Jazz Trill Again featuring live performances by Chris Williams’ Neighbors of Fire and Lady Moon & The Eclipse, with sound selections by Moresoupplease.

Valid identification is required for entry. Acceptabl...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MoreSoupPlease, Chris Williams, Lady Moon & The Eclipse

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.