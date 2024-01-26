DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Miss Mama en concert

Péniche Marcounet
Fri, 26 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
€6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Miss Mama diffuse du bon « reggae des bois » fraternel, écolo et latino servi par une tribu de 8 musiciens. Entrez dans la chaleur musicale des Miss Mama, dans l’univers sonore du reggae des bois, rejoignez la communauté des gentils fous, adeptes du jump,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open9:00 pm

