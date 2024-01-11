DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blind Tiger Presents: Nightshift

Sound Nightclub
Thu, 11 Jan, 9:00 pm
Clock in for the first ‘Nightshift’ of the new year with us! House|Tech|Minimal secret DJ lineup, come early stay late.

This is a 21+ event.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
600 capacity

