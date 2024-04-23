Top track

Alain Johannes + The Devils & Ananda Mida

ARCI Bellezza
Tue, 23 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20.70

About

ALAIN JOHANNES | MILANO +

The Devils & Ananda Mida

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

Martedì 23 Aprile 2024 | H.21

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Go Down Records
Lineup

Ananda Mida, The Devils, Alain Johannes

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

