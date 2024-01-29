DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Neuroscience of Emotions: Regulating Your Brain & Body

Hen & Chicken Bristol
Mon, 29 Jan, 7:00 pm
TalkBristol
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Did you know that many emotions are processed in a specific part of the brain called the amygdala? This small almond-shaped structure plays a crucial role in processing emotional information and is especially active when we experience fear and anger. The w...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Hen & Chicken Bristol

210 North St, Bristol BS3 1JF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.